{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Sheela Abbate, 94, of Queensbury, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at her home.

Family and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at Our Lady of Annunciation.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A complete obituary will appear in Friday's edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments