QUEENSBURY — Sheela Abbate, 94, of Queensbury, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at her home.
Family and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at Our Lady of Annunciation.
A complete obituary will appear in Friday's edition of The Post-Star.
Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
