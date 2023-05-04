Sharon R. Mickel
WHITEHALL — Sharon R. Mickel, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023 at the Slate Valley Center in Granville.
Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Jillson Funeral Home, in Whitehall. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at noon on Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall. Interment will be in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, time to be announced.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
