{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — Sharon A. (Quinlan) Simmons, 79, went into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday at a time to be announced.

A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition of The Post-Star.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments