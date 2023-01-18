 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sarah Ann Usher

QUEENSBURY — Sarah Ann (Smith) Usher, 87, of Queensbury, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Albany Medical Center in Albany.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

