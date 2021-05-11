 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sandra Jean (Rafferty) Geiser
0 entries

Sandra Jean (Rafferty) Geiser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sandra Jean (Rafferty) Geiser

TICONDEROGA—Services for Sandra Jean (Rafferty) Geiser, 84, of Ticonderoga, who passed away on January 28, 2021, will take place on Saturday, May 15, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. Entombment will follow at the family mausoleum in the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Christopher Looby, Pastor, will officiate. A Reception will follow the services at the Knights of Columbus in Ticonderoga. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Home improvement projects make people tired

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News