BOLTON LANDING — Sandra J. Pratt, 82, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

