GANSEVOORT — Samir Abusen, 25, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at St. Michaels Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, with Rev. Guy A. Childs officiating.
Rite of Committal will be at noon on Tuesday, July 9, at Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Ave., Bridgeport, Connecticut.
To view Sam's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will follow in Friday's Edition of The Post-Star.
