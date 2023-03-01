Salvatore A. Fedele
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Salvatore A. Fedele, 97, passed away on Friday Feb. 24, 2023, at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens, Falls, NY 12803.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday March 10, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at the Saint Michael's Church, 80 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls, NY, 12803.
The Rite of committal with full military honors will be performed at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
