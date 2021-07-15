QUEENSBURY — Heaven gained its strongest angel, Sally M. Wilson, 73, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Friends may call, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at St. Mary's//St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow the mass, at Union Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star.