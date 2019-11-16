QUEENSBURY — Ruth H. Blondin, 85, a former resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at the Washington Center, Argyle.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Burial will follow at Glens Falls Cemetery.
Calling hours are scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home prior to the service.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of The Post-Star.
