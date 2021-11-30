 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Russell P. Wilson

  • 0

GANSEVOORT — Russell P. Wilson, 69, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To view Russell's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Safe dating tips during COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News