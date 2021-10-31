HUDSON FALLS — Rupert J. “Rupe” Baker, 57, of Hudson Falls, found his peace on Friday, October 29, 2021, at home, after a courageous battle against cancer.

Friends may call on Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Rupe’s full obituary will be published in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.