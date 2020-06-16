Roy Herbert Litts
GRANVILLE — Roy Herbert Litts, 92, passed away on June 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a short illness.

A full obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert M. King Funeral Home, Granville, NY.

