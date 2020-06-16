× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roy Herbert Litts

GRANVILLE — Roy Herbert Litts, 92, passed away on June 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a short illness.

A full obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert M. King Funeral Home, Granville, NY.

