Rosemary stanton
LAKE LUZERNE — Rosemary Stanton (a.k.a. “Sis”) quietly slipped into eternity on June 29, 2020 at the Warren Center in Queensbury.
Friends may call Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne adhering to the state mandated face covering and social distancing guidelines.
A complete obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of The Post-Star.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com
To plant a tree in memory of Rosemary Stanton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.