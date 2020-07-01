Rosemary stanton

LAKE LUZERNE — Rosemary Stanton (a.k.a. “Sis”) quietly slipped into eternity on June 29, 2020 at the Warren Center in Queensbury.

Friends may call Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne adhering to the state mandated face covering and social distancing guidelines.

A complete obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of The Post-Star.

