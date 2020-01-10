Rosemarie “Re” (Kessler) Potter
Rosemarie “Re” (Kessler) Potter

HUDSON FALLS — Rosemarie “Re” (Kessler) Potter, 81, of Hudson Falls, went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side.

A full obituary will be in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

