Rosella" L. "Cissy Umber Michelson
Rosella" L. "Cissy Umber Michelson

POTTERSVILLE — Rosella L. "Cissy" Umber Michelson, 51, died Monday July 26, 2021.

Visiting hours are from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

Graveside services at 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at Pottersville Cemetery, Pottersville, NY.

A full obituary will be in Thursday's edition of The Post-Star.

