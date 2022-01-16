 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rose M. Harrington

HUDSON FALLS — Rose M. Harrington, 70 of New Swamp Road, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

