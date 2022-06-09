Rose Ann Bushey
GANSEVOORT — Rose Ann Bushey, 64, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated following the calling hour at 11 a.m. with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor officiating. Rite of Committal will follow services at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
