FORT EDWARD — Rose Agnes (Varmette) Harrington, 92, died peacefully at her home in Fort Edward on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

At Rose's request there will be no calling hours.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at time and date to be announced.

Rite of Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Rose's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Harrington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

