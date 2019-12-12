Roscoe E. Bradway Sr.
Roscoe E. Bradway Sr.

NORTH CREEK — Roscoe E. “Rocky” Bradway Sr., 74, of State Route 28N, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Arrangements are pending and Rocky's complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

