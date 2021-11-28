 Skip to main content
Ronald W. Chartrand

KINGSBURY — Ronald W. Chartrand, 89, of Kingsbury passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at his home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 3, 2021 at noon at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

