Ronald R. Butler

QUEENSBURY — Ronald R. Butler, 77, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Calling hours will take place Monday, April 3, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Joseph Busch officiating.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com