Ronald L. Jarvis, Sr.

HUDSON FALLS — Ronald L. Jarvis, Sr., 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife, children, family, and close friend, at his home.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 574, on Pearl Street in Hudson Falls.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.