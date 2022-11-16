 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronald J. Pinto

GLENS FALLS — Ronald J. Pinto, 72, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side.

A graveside service will take place Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

