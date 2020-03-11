Ronald D. Dowd
QUEENSBURY — Ronald D. Dowd, 74, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a short illness.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls.

Spring burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Calling hours are scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in the Thursday's edition of The Post-Star.

