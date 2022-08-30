 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Romildo J. "Bo" Bottari

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Romildo J. “Bo” Bottari of South Glens Falls passed away August 27, 2022.

Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, 12803. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls. Rite of Committal will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. following the funeral service at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, with full military honors.

To view Bo’s Book of memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

