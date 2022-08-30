Romildo J. "Bo" Bottari

Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, 12803. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls. Rite of Committal will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. following the funeral service at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, with full military honors.