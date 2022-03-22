 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roland E. "Ted" Bovair

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Roland E. “Ted” Bovair, 48, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Funeral services and burial are pending and a full obituary will appear at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

