Roger R. Belleville
Roger R. Belleville

Roger R. Belleville

BALLSTON SPA — Roger R. Belleville passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Saratoga Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday at the Severance Cemetery, Schroon Lake, NY. A complete obituary will appear in a future addition of the Post Star. The Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, Schroon Lake, NY is in charge of arrangements.

