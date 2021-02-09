 Skip to main content
Roger K. Farr
Roger K. Farr

GREENFIELD CENTER -

Roger K. Farr, 89, of Spier Falls Rd., passed away Sunday morning, February 7, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Face coverings must be worn inside the funeral home and NYS capacity guidelines will be followed.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of the Post Star.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com

