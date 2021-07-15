 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roger H. Gibbs
0 entries

Roger H. Gibbs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTOWN — Roger H. Gibbs, 77, who died December 30, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at North Brant Lake Cemetery, Beaver Pond Rd. off of Palisades Rd., Brant Lake, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Unplug these household appliances to reduce your electric bill

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News