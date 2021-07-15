CHESTERTOWN — Roger H. Gibbs, 77, who died December 30, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at North Brant Lake Cemetery, Beaver Pond Rd. off of Palisades Rd., Brant Lake, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.