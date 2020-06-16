Roger Doyle
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Roger Doyle, 80, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to the states regulations only 25 people or less are allowed in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your vehicle until you are called in. Protocols are that everyone wears a mask, practice social distancing and refrain from hugging.
A funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be announced at a later date at Southside Cemetery.
To view Rogers Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A full obituary will follow in Thursday’s edition of The Post-Star.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.