SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Roger Doyle, 80, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to the states regulations only 25 people or less are allowed in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your vehicle until you are called in. Protocols are that everyone wears a mask, practice social distancing and refrain from hugging.

A funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be announced at a later date at Southside Cemetery.

A full obituary will follow in Thursday’s edition of The Post-Star.

