Roger Doyle

Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to the states regulations only 25 people or less are allowed in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your vehicle until you are called in. Protocols are that everyone wears a mask, practice social distancing and refrain from hugging.