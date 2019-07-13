{{featured_button_text}}

Roderick 'Rod' Herbert Owens

BOLTON LANDING — Roderick "Rod" Herbert Owens, 84, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Arrangements are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home, Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

