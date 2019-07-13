Roderick 'Rod' Herbert Owens
BOLTON LANDING — Roderick "Rod" Herbert Owens, 84, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.
Arrangements are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home, Queensbury.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.