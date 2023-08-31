Roderick “Carp” Carpenter

HUDSON FALLS – Roderick “Carp” Carpenter, 97, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023 at St. Mary’s/St. Pau’’s Church on the Park in Hudson Falls. The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery in the Town of Kingsbury.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of the Post Star.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.