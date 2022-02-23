Robert ‘Ross’ Brown

QUEENSBURY — Robert “Ross” Brown, 75, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Fort Hudson Nursing Center.

Calling hours will take place Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Queensbury United Methodist Church on Aviation Road, with a funeral service to follow at 5 p.m. at the church.

A graveside ceremony, with military honors, will be performed Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.