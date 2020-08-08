You have permission to edit this article.
Robert P. John
Robert P. John

Robert P. John

GLENS FALLS — Robert P. John, 86, of Glens Falls, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St, Queensbury, NY 12804 or online at www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert John as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

