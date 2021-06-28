 Skip to main content
Robert Nelson Bell
Robert Nelson Bell

Robert Nelson Bell

CAMBRIDGE — Robert Nelson Bell, 88, of Cambridge, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at The Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bennington, Vermont.

A complete obituary will appear in The Post-Star when finalized.

Arrangements are with Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.

