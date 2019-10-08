{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Robert Merwin, 101, a resident of Home of the Good Shepherd and formally of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

Funeral service and a full obituary will appear at a later date.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Merwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments