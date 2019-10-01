QUEENSBURY — Robert "Bob" McDermott passed away peacefully at his home with his loving wife and children by his side on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Calling hours will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
You have free articles remaining.
Graveside services will be private to the family.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert McDermott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.