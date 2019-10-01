{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Robert "Bob" McDermott passed away peacefully at his home with his loving wife and children by his side on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Calling hours will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Graveside services will be private to the family.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

