Robert L. VanEtten
Robert L. VanEtten

FORT ANN — Robert L. VanEtten, 69, of Fort Ann, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, August 23, 2021. At his request there will be no calling hours and a celebration of his life will occur at a future date. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post-Star. Arrangements under the care of the Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann, NY.

