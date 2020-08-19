You have permission to edit this article.
Robert L. Ball
LAKE LUZERNE — Robert L. Ball, 57, of Glens Falls Mountain Road, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Friends may call Monday from noon to 4 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St. in Lake Luzerne.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

