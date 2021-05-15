 Skip to main content
Robert Kevin Baird
Robert Kevin Baird

GLENS FALLS—A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in Salem for Robert Kevin Baird who passed away February 11, 2021.

Arrangements are with McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.

