Robert J. Monroe
Robert J. Monroe

QUEENSBURY — A graveside service for Robert J. Monroe, 71, who passed away on January 17, 2021 will be conducted 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.

