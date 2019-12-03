{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — Robert J. Merchant, 63, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019.

Calling hours will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

A full obituary will appear in Saturday's edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Merchant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments