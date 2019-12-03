LAKE GEORGE — Robert J. Merchant, 63, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019.
Calling hours will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
A full obituary will appear in Saturday's edition of The Post-Star.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Merchant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.