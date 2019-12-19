Robert Humiston
0 entries

Robert Humiston

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE — Robert Humiston, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, due to a car accident.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Argyle Methodist Church, 12 Sheridan St., Argyle.

A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at the church.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. To view Bob's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition of The-Post Star.

Service information

Dec 21
Visitation
Saturday, December 21, 2019
10:00AM-2:00PM
Argyle United Methodist Church
5184 State Route 40
ARGYLE, NY 12809
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Visitation begins.
Dec 21
Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
2:00PM
Argyle United Methodist Church
5184 State Route 40
ARGYLE, NY 12809
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News