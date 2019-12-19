ARGYLE — Robert Humiston, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, due to a car accident.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Argyle Methodist Church, 12 Sheridan St., Argyle.

A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at the church.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. To view Bob's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition of The-Post Star.

