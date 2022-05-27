SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Robert F. Macey, Jr., 84, of Ella Drive, went to be with his beloved wife, Joan, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave. in South Glens Falls, with the Rev. Tony Childs, Pastor, officiating.

The Rite of Committal with full military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

A full obituary will be in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.