 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert F. Macey, Jr.

  • 0

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Robert F. Macey, Jr., 84, of Ella Drive, went to be with his beloved wife, Joan, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave. in South Glens Falls, with the Rev. Tony Childs, Pastor, officiating.

The Rite of Committal with full military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

A full obituary will be in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert advice for grilling chicken

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News