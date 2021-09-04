 Skip to main content
Robert Coleman Westcott, DDS
Robert Coleman Westcott, DDS

QUEENSBURY — Robert Coleman Westcott, DDS, 90, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 2, 2021 with his loving wife and family by his side.

Calling hours are scheduled from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will appear in The Post-Star at a later date.

