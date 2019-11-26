{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Robert "Bob" C. Towne, 81, passed away on Friday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital, with his family by his side.

There will be no calling hours, but all are welcome to attend a celebration of life for Robert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Hudson Falls American Legion Post 574.

Arrangements are pending with Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A full obituary to follow in a later edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Towne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments