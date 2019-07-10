{{featured_button_text}}

ROBERT A. TIDD

FORT EDWARD — Robert A. Tidd, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward. Rite of Committal with military honors will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward, following Mass. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

