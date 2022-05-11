 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert A. Ferenczi

  • 0

Robert A. Ferenczi

GANSEVOORT — Bob Ferenczi, 77, of Gansevoort, moved onto his next adventure on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital.

The Rite of Committal with military honors will be conducted 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Stillwater.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Should you move for freelance work?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News