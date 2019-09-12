{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG — Robert A. Baker, 73, of Schroon River Road, passed away peacefully, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Elderwood at North Creek, following a brief illness.

At Bob's request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

His complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

